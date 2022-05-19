English
    Buy Carborundum Universal: target of Rs 952: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 952 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal


    Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) reported muted numbers for Q4FY22 particularly on the profitability front. EBIT margins across segments plunged y-o-y. The impact of ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on its Russian subsidiary- VAW was not meaningful. On the positive side, due to a ban on exports to Russia by several countries, demand for CUMI’s silicon carbide has increased. Demand is expected to pick up across segments led by a better product mix aided by recent acquisitions. Although maintaining margins remain a challenge, which is likely to be managed through operational efficiencies.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 952, considering its healthy earnings growth profile led by strong growth across end user industries.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
