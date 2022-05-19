Buy Carborundum Universal: target of Rs 952: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) reported muted numbers for Q4FY22 particularly on the profitability front. EBIT margins across segments plunged y-o-y. The impact of ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on its Russian subsidiary- VAW was not meaningful. On the positive side, due to a ban on exports to Russia by several countries, demand for CUMI’s silicon carbide has increased. Demand is expected to pick up across segments led by a better product mix aided by recent acquisitions. Although maintaining margins remain a challenge, which is likely to be managed through operational efficiencies.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 952, considering its healthy earnings growth profile led by strong growth across end user industries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More