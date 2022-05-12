English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Canara Bank; target of Rs 282: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Canara Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 282 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Canara Bank


    Canara Bank reported a higher-than-expected PAT of Rs16.7bn in Q4 (though slightly lower than consensus), mainly aided by higher other income and lower provisions. Slippages were significantly higher at Rs47.6bn (3% of loans), excluding future retail exposure of Rs12bn on which the bank carries a 60% PCR. Overall credit growth was healthy and in line with system at 10% yoy, but margins were largely flat at 2.8% due to interest reversal on a/c of higher slippages. CBK has indicated that the potential notional loss as of now on its investment portfolio seems to be limited to Rs2bn, but we believe rising G-sec yields could keep treasury performance in check. CET 1 remains low at 10.3% and thus the bank may look at raising capital via QIP/bonds instead of any stake sale in subsidiaries at this point. As far as its subsidiary CanFin Homes is concerned, the alleged irregularity was in 37 a/cs with a value of <Rs40mn. However, CBK is still conducting thorough audit to weed out residual irregularity, if any.



    Outlook


    We expect a gradual improvement in RoA/RoE to 0.6-0.7%/12-15% over FY23-25E from 0.5%/11% in FY22, led by better growth and lower LLP. Retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs282 (vs. Rs290) based on (0.8x FY24E ABV) and subs investment of Rs23.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Canara Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.