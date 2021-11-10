MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4050: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4050 in its research report dated November 09, 2021.

Broker Research
November 10, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Britannia Industries


Britannia reported in-line sales growth of 6% (2-year CAGR of 9%), with volumes growing by ~2%. Margins were weak, resulting in EBITDA/PAT being 11-15% below expectations. EBITDA declined 17% to Rs5.6bn and PAT declined 23% on high comparables. Market share gains were stronger than FY21. Management appears fairly optimistic about growth, as rural reach expansion is expected to help sustain future growth, along with increased aggression in non-biscuit portfolio amid the pick-up in on-the-go consumption. Input inflation is high and may inch up further in Q3. However, additional price hikes of ~6% to be effected by Q4 and cost efficiencies should reduce the margin impact and drive a sequential margin recovery. We estimate FY22/23/24 margins at 16.1%/17.1%/17.5%. We cut FY22E EPS by 10% and FY23-24E EPS by 4-5%. The growth outlook seems to be improving, with margins likely to recover qoq. At 39x FY24E EPS, valuations appear reasonable.


Outlook


Retain Buy but reduce TP (Dec’22) to Rs4,050 from Rs4,300 (45x Dec’23E EPS). We believe that PLI benefits could add more upsides.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.