    Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 595: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    Brigade Enterprises (BEL) is one of the leading property developers in South India. Its offerings include Grade-A commercial property, affordable to ultra-premium housing in real estate business and operational marquee hotel assets in hospitality segment.



    We maintain our BUY rating on the company. Apart from robust residential sales volumes traction (led by strong end user demand in its key markets), we expect recovery in commercial to drive overall traction. We value BEL at Rs 595/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
