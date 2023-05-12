English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Birla Corporation; target of Rs 1310: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Birla Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1310 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Birla Corporation

    We continue to like BCORP for its large retail presence in the lucrative north/central regions. We expect a recovery in margins as Mukutban ramps up and it starts accruing its incentive benefit from H2FY24 onwards. Unitary EBITDA improved by INR 235 per MT QoQ in Q4FY23 to INR 600 per MT, aided by higher volume, Mukutban loss reduction, and better realisation. With no major near-term Capex, gearing should reduce from FY24 onwards.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on Birla Corporation (BCORP), with an unchanged target price of INR 1,310/share (8.5x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Birla Corporation - 11 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Birla Corporation #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2023 04:12 pm