English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 151: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 151 in its research report dated July 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

    BEL’s Q1FY24 performance was remarkable on all fronts, as healthy execution led to solid sales and operating profit growth. Higher other income helped net profit growth of ~47% y-o-y. . Order backlog stands strong at ~Rs. 65,356 crore (up 18% y-o-y). YTD order intake has been Rs. 8,100-9,000 crore and expectations of ~Rs. 20,000 crore for the year may exceed if QRSAM/MRSAM orders kick in. We believe the increase in R&D expenditure and capacity expansion would enhance its execution capabilities. BEL also aims to increase non-defence revenue and exports contribution in exports.

    Outlook

    BEL boasts a promising order inflow pipeline, strong cash balance and healthy return ratios. Following a good quarter, we retain a Buy on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 151.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Electronics - 30 -07 - 2023 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:26 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!