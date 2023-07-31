Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 151: Sharekhan

Buy

BEL’s Q1FY24 performance was remarkable on all fronts, as healthy execution led to solid sales and operating profit growth. Higher other income helped net profit growth of ~47% y-o-y. . Order backlog stands strong at ~Rs. 65,356 crore (up 18% y-o-y). YTD order intake has been Rs. 8,100-9,000 crore and expectations of ~Rs. 20,000 crore for the year may exceed if QRSAM/MRSAM orders kick in. We believe the increase in R&D expenditure and capacity expansion would enhance its execution capabilities. BEL also aims to increase non-defence revenue and exports contribution in exports.

Outlook

BEL boasts a promising order inflow pipeline, strong cash balance and healthy return ratios. Following a good quarter, we retain a Buy on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 151.

