Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported a revenue decline owing to lower execution and high base of EVM order in Q2FY19. During Q2FY20, revenues came in at Rs 2743 crore, down 18.9% YoY. EBITDA margins came in at 19.9% vs. 14.8% YoY, down ~540 bps owing to relatively higher raw material cost, higher employee cost (up 8.1%, YoY) and lower-than-expected execution. Overall, PAT declined 40.6% YoY to Rs 339.5 crore impacted by slower pace of execution. New initiatives like Smart City projects, etc, contributed ~20% to revenue.

Outlook

We expect BEL to report revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 12.9%, 3.6%, 1.8% (base impacted on account of lower accrual of other income), respectively, in FY19-21E. We value the company at 16x P/E on FY21E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 130 per share and maintain BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th