you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics


Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported a revenue decline owing to lower execution and high base of EVM order in Q2FY19. During Q2FY20, revenues came in at Rs 2743 crore, down 18.9% YoY. EBITDA margins came in at 19.9% vs. 14.8% YoY, down ~540 bps owing to relatively higher raw material cost, higher employee cost (up 8.1%, YoY) and lower-than-expected execution. Overall, PAT declined 40.6% YoY to Rs 339.5 crore impacted by slower pace of execution. New initiatives like Smart City projects, etc, contributed ~20% to revenue.



Outlook


We expect BEL to report revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 12.9%, 3.6%, 1.8% (base impacted on account of lower accrual of other income), respectively, in FY19-21E. We value the company at 16x P/E on FY21E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 130 per share and maintain BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

