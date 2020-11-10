PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharat-electronics-target-of-rs-116-motilal-oswal-6094861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 116: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 116 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharat Electronics


Bharat Electronics (BHE)'s 2QFY21 earnings were 23% higher than our est., with revenue beat of 15%. While EBITDA was 25% higher than our est., the EBITDA margin came in lower due to a miss on gross margins. Margins depend on the sales mix between deliverables and hence it tends to be volatile on a quarterly basis. BHE's current order book is strong at INR522b, with an OB/rev ratio of 4x. Order inflows declined 78% YoY to INR15.6b. In 1HFY21, order inflow decline stood lower at 45% YoY. Major orders received in 2Q were for advanced composite communication system, electronic warfare system, naval fire control system, and 3D surveillance radar.



Outlook


We maintain our earnings estimate as the 2HFY21 ask rate looks within reach, given strong orders in hand. Our TP remains unchanged at INR116 (14x FY22E EPS, below its long-term trading multiple of 16x). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.