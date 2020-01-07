Buy Bajaj Finance target of Rs 4400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Limited's (BFL) Q3FY2020E performance update (provisional) indicates strong customer acquisition but slower AUM growth due to lacklustre festival demand. We remain constructive on the company's business strengths and expect long-term growth potential of BFL to be intact. BFL is available at 5.8x its FY2021E BVPS, which we believe is reasonable.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,400.

