Buy Bajaj Auto target of Rs 5600: Sharekhan

With affordable Triumphs, BAL has entered into a global iconic premium motorcycle segment as it launched Triumph Speed 400 at an aggressive pricing of Rs 2.33 lakh in India. BAL is following a multiband approach for a holistic motorcycle play, which in our view would help it to sustain its profitability. The stock is currently trading at P/E multiple of 18.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.8x its FY25 E estimates
We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,600, on its consistent focus on profitability and its brand focus play in premium segment.
