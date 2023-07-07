English
    Buy Bajaj Auto target of Rs 5600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5600 in its research report dated July 06, 2023.

    July 07, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

    With affordable Triumphs, BAL has entered into a global iconic premium motorcycle segment as it launched Triumph Speed 400 at an aggressive pricing of Rs 2.33 lakh in India. BAL is following a multiband approach for a holistic motorcycle play, which in our view would help it to sustain its profitability. The stock is currently trading at P/E multiple of 18.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.8x its FY25 E estimates

    We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,600, on its consistent focus on profitability and its brand focus play in premium segment.

