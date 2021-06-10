MARKET NEWS

Buy Aurobindo Pharma: target of Rs 1185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1185 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Strong growth momentum across the US and Europe business are likely to sustain going ahead driven by tractions expected in injectables space, new facilities, a strong product pipeline and gradual pick up in complex generics. Further, the expected commissioning of the vaccine manufacturing facility by end of July 2021 would open a new growth avenue and would add to the topline. Improving growth prospects, better earnings visibility and a strengthening balance sheet are the key positives for the company.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Aurobindo Pharma with a revised PT of Rs. 1,185.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:56 pm

