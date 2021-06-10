Buy Aurobindo Pharma: target of Rs 1185: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Strong growth momentum across the US and Europe business are likely to sustain going ahead driven by tractions expected in injectables space, new facilities, a strong product pipeline and gradual pick up in complex generics. Further, the expected commissioning of the vaccine manufacturing facility by end of July 2021 would open a new growth avenue and would add to the topline. Improving growth prospects, better earnings visibility and a strengthening balance sheet are the key positives for the company.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Aurobindo Pharma with a revised PT of Rs. 1,185.

