Buy Associated Alcohols and Breweries; target of Rs 870: Ventura Securities

Ventura Securities is bullish on Associated Alcohols and Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated September 28, 2021.

Broker Research
October 04, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Ventura Securities report on Associated Alcohols and Breweries


Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (AABL) is one of the most undervalued stocks in the listed alcohol beverage industry. Its 5-year revenue CAGR of 9.5%, net earnings CAGR of 32.3% & FCFF CAGR of 31.8% CAGR notwithstanding the pandemic has been nothing but spectacular. This, coupled with its prudent capital allocation, has resulted in the RoIC expanding to an enviable 41.2% (+1,705 bps since FY16). We expect the momentum to gather further steam with revenues/ net earnings/FCF growing at 18.8%/14.6%/19.1% CAGR over FY21-24 while sustaining the high RoIC.



Outlook


Given the compelling growth story, we believe that the stock is due for a re-rating. We initiate coverage on AABL with a BUY for a price target of INR 870 (18xFY24E EPS, ~20% discount to GSL’s current valuation) representing an upside of 105% over the next 24 months from the CMP of INR 425.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Associated Alcohols and Breweries #Buy #Recommendations #Ventura Securities
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:45 pm

