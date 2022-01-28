MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3762: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3762 in its research report dated January 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


    We increase our FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS by 13.6%/7%/3.2% given 1) strong pent-up demand 2) long runway for growth in Rurban India 3) bounce back in metro/Tier1/2 demand and 4) strong traction in project business. We believe long term structural levers remain intact led by 1) Market share gains in decorative paints from both organized & unorganized players 2) Increased distribution with addition of 45k+ retail points. 3) Innovations & focus on high growth waterproofing/ construction aids segment 4) Ramp up in Kitchen & Bath business (PBT breakeven in 3Q) and 5) Huge potential in contribution of new verticals of home décor (10%) and Services (7-8%) in 2-3 years. APNT reported sequential improvement in margins on the back of 15% pricing action and superior mix led by strong growth in Metros/Tier1/2 cities. APNT remains confident of sustained improvement as 4Q on positive demand outlook and full impact of price hikes. APNT continues to remain a strong structural play given 1) double digit decorative paints Industry growth 2) innovation and marketing to ensure sustained leadership position and 3) scale up in emerging segments.


    Outlook


    We expect APNT to sustain premium valuations given strong growth visibility. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3762 (Rs 3675 earlier). Any structural margin correction post Grasim’s entry in Decorative paints is a risk to our call.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories

    At 16:00 hrs Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 3,112.60, down Rs 4.65, or 0.15 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,170.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,103.55.

    It was trading with volumes of 44,351 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 51,386 shares, a decrease of -13.69 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.92 percent or Rs 29.05 at Rs 3,117.25.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,588.05 and 52-week low Rs 2,261.45 on 10 January, 2022 and 26 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 13.25 percent below its 52-week high and 37.64 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 298,559.90 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Asian Paints #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 04:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.