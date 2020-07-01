Buy Asian Paints target of Rs 1987: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints

Initiating coverage on Asian Paints Ltd (APL) that leads decorative paints industry with a 55% market share; APL derives over 85% of revenue from this industry unlike peers. Rising middle-income group; rapid urbanisation, shift to organised brands are key growth drivers. FY2022 recovery to ride on higher willingness to spend for home improvement and strong demand for bottom-of- pyramid products; benign input prices to lift margins in FY2022 (PAT to clock CAGR of 14.5% over FY2020-23E).

Outlook

Sturdy balance sheet; FCF is at Rs. 2,157 crore; return ratios above 20%; consistent dividend payout at ~50%.







