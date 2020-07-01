Buy Asian Paints target of Rs 1987: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1987 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.
Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints
Initiating coverage on Asian Paints Ltd (APL) that leads decorative paints industry with a 55% market share; APL derives over 85% of revenue from this industry unlike peers. Rising middle-income group; rapid urbanisation, shift to organised brands are key growth drivers. FY2022 recovery to ride on higher willingness to spend for home improvement and strong demand for bottom-of- pyramid products; benign input prices to lift margins in FY2022 (PAT to clock CAGR of 14.5% over FY2020-23E).
Outlook
Sturdy balance sheet; FCF is at Rs. 2,157 crore; return ratios above 20%; consistent dividend payout at ~50%.
