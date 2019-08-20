Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues grew 28.2% YoY to Rs 876.8 crore but were below our expectation of Rs 1,105.5 crore possibly due to weaker-than-expected execution during the quarter. EBITDA margins expanded 60 bps YoY to 12.5% but were lower than our expectation of 13.0%. RPAT grew just 1.2% YoY to Rs 64.7 crore on account of higher depreciation and higher tax expense (32.4% tax in Q1FY20 vs. 26.7% in Q1FY19).

Outlook

Hence, we expect EPC revenues to grow robustly at 14.2% CAGR to Rs 4,980.8 crore. We continue to maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 150/share.

