you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues grew 28.2% YoY to Rs 876.8 crore but were below our expectation of Rs 1,105.5 crore possibly due to weaker-than-expected execution during the quarter. EBITDA margins expanded 60 bps YoY to 12.5% but were lower than our expectation of 13.0%. RPAT grew just 1.2% YoY to Rs 64.7 crore on account of higher depreciation and higher tax expense (32.4% tax in Q1FY20 vs. 26.7% in Q1FY19).


Outlook


Hence, we expect EPC revenues to grow robustly at 14.2% CAGR to Rs 4,980.8 crore. We continue to maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 150/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

