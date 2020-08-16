172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-72-motilal-oswal-5707771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 72: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 72 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland’s (AL) 1QFY21 performance was supported by non-vehicle revenue, leading to better mix. While M&HCV recovery is expected only in 2HFY21, expansion in LCVs should reduce the pain. Net debt has inched up but should reduce in 2HFY21.


Outlook


We expect gradual recovery from 2HFY21, and hence, have tweaked our estimates. Maintain Buy with TP of INR72 (~10x Sep’22E EV/EBITDA + INR8.5/share for HLFL).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

