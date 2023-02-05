English
    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland

    AL’s strong 3QFY23 performance was driven by a better mix, price hikes and commodity costs (healthy margins). The stable demand environment and improving pricing power should boost earnings. AL is the best play on the CV cycle recovery, along with market share recovery and the expansion of revenue/profit pools. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 17%/4% to account for better realizations and improving pricing power.

    Maintain BUY with a TP of INR185 (11x Dec-24 EV/EBITDA + ~INR14/share of NBFC).