English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland


    Strong performance in Q4FY22 with revenue, EBITDA and PAT were ahead of expectations by 5.2%, 28.9% and 56.7% respectively. ALL is expected to benefit from its aggressive strategy of growing its market share through increased penetration across all regions, new product launches and well placed to benefit from e-mobility movement. The stock is trading below its average historical multiples at P/E of 18x and EV/EBITDA of 10.1x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with a revised PT of Rs 165, owing to growth recovery in the CV industry, led by improvement in economic and infrastructure activities.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.