App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 146: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 146 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) reported a strong ~47% YoY growth in revenues (lower ~29% QoQ) to Rs62.5bn (PLe: Rs62.9bn) on the back of a robust 47.8% YoY growth in volumes, albeit on a low BS IV related pre-buy impacted base of last year. Q1FY19 operating performance however, marginally missed estimates with EBITDA margin at 10.4%, up 320bps YoY (on a low base) but lower 140bps QoQ and below PLe of 10.6%, owing to a realisation dip of 70bps YoY as well as QoQ. Despite the significant commodity cost rise, gross margins dipped just 50bps YoY (up 230bps QoQ) on the back of price hike taken by the company and favourable mix. EBITDA surged 111% YoY to Rs6.5bn while adjusted net profit for the company was up 210% YoY at Rs3.9bn (PLe: Rs3.8bn).


Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised target price of Rs146 (earlier Rs169), at 12x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.