English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Arvind: target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

Broker Research
February 22, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Arvind


Arvind's Business recovered to 80% in the Q3 with garmenting and denim business recovering to 81% and 89% each; textile business’ margins recovered to FY2020 levels at 12.5%. The company managed to reduce debt by Rs. 300 crore in 9MFY2021; plans to reduce it further by Rs. 100 crore in Q4 on back of better cash flows. High demand in export markets for garmenting and denim products and a sequential recovery in domestic market would help Arvind to improve performance 12% q-o-q in Q4; company aims for EBIDTA margins of 12%. The stock is currently trading at 9.2x its FY23E EPS and 4.3x its EV/EBIDTA.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy recommendation with a revised price target of Rs. 95.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arvind #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:05 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.