Buy Arvind: target of Rs 68: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 68 in its research report dated January 08, 2020.

January 11, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Arvind


Arvind Limited (Arvind) will be one of the key beneficiaries of government revamped focus on improving the textile industry’s growth prospects and higher demand for textile products in international markets. In Q2FY2021, business recovered to 66% of pre-COVID levels; and in Q3FY2021, business is expected to improve to 80% of pre-COVID levels due to higher demand from the exports market and improving demand in the domestic market. The sharp increase in cotton prices would be mitigated by higher contribution from the advance material business (having OPM of 13% better than core OPM of ~10%) and cost-saving initiatives undertaken in H1FY2021. Improved visibility of sustainable revenue growth and better margins in the coming years would be key re-rating trigger for the stock.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 68.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:14 pm

