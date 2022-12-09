English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated December 08, 2022.

    December 09, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


    ATL is expected to maintain its earnings growth momentum, by increasing focus on premium tyre sub-segments, maintaining dominancy in key segments in India and a firm capital allocation strategy. We expect ATL’s earnings to clock a 43.1% CAGR during FY2022-FY2025E, driven by an 11% revenue CAGR and a 220-bps EBITDA margin expansion to 14.5% in FY2025E. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 10.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x its FY2025E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with a revised PT of Rs. 372, led by expected market share gains by the company in key segments and markets and attractive valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

