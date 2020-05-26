App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 120: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Apcotex Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Apcotex Industries


Apcotex’s Q4FY20 revenue came slightly ahead of our estimates (down 23.8% yoy), mainly due to lower realizations, with volumes holding ground (flat yoy/up qoq). Export markets, aided volume growth, due to diminished market price differentials. EBITDA margins came above our estimates, owing to a higher revenue base and lower raw material costs. Furthermore, gross margins expanded 250bps yoy. Feb-Mar’20 saw good demand for key products. However, due to the lockdown and supply chain issues, ~ Rs170mn of topline was lost, along with stretched working capital. Management sees next 1-2 quarters under stress and is laying out steps to better position Apcotex to benefit from ensuing demand post-recovery.



Outlook


Hands-on approach to maximize the capacity utilization would garner benefits in the medium term. We introduce FY23 estimates, forecasting topline growth at 23% CAGR (FY21-23E). We roll forward our valuations to arrive at a TP of Rs120 (earlier Rs114), and maintain our Buy rating, with UW in EAP.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Apcotex Industries #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.