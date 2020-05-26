Buy Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 120: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Apcotex Industries

Apcotex’s Q4FY20 revenue came slightly ahead of our estimates (down 23.8% yoy), mainly due to lower realizations, with volumes holding ground (flat yoy/up qoq). Export markets, aided volume growth, due to diminished market price differentials. EBITDA margins came above our estimates, owing to a higher revenue base and lower raw material costs. Furthermore, gross margins expanded 250bps yoy. Feb-Mar’20 saw good demand for key products. However, due to the lockdown and supply chain issues, ~ Rs170mn of topline was lost, along with stretched working capital. Management sees next 1-2 quarters under stress and is laying out steps to better position Apcotex to benefit from ensuing demand post-recovery.

Outlook

Hands-on approach to maximize the capacity utilization would garner benefits in the medium term. We introduce FY23 estimates, forecasting topline growth at 23% CAGR (FY21-23E). We roll forward our valuations to arrive at a TP of Rs120 (earlier Rs114), and maintain our Buy rating, with UW in EAP.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

