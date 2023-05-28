Buy Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 696: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

The company reported weak performance in Q4FY2023 but guided for an EBITDA margin range of 14-16% in the coming years. ARBL is securing the future via investing in Li-ion project, the first phase of project is likely to be completed in the next 2.0-2.5 years. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 10.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.3x its FY2025E.



Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), with an unchanged PT of Rs. 696, in expectation of revival in replacement demand, improvement in profitability, and comfortable valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

