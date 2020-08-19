Buy Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 3355: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines

1Q EBITDA/APAT was 95%/2.2x above estimates, owing to the lower-than-anticipated impact of COVID-19 on sales volumes and higher-than-anticipated margins. Margins were largely driven by three products, viz. pharma grade-Acetonitrile, DMA-HCL and Isopropyl amine.

Outlook

Our BUY recommendation on AACL with a TP of INR 3,355 is premised on (1) robust demand from pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers that form ~70% of AACL’s revenue mix, (2) rising domestic market share in Methyl Amines, (3) impending capacity expansion for (high-margin) Acetonitrile, and (4) production linked incentive scheme that provides the right tailwinds for long-term volume growth.

