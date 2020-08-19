172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-alkyl-amines-target-of-rs-3355-hdfc-securities-5722921.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 3355: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alkyl Amines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3355 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines


1Q EBITDA/APAT was 95%/2.2x above estimates, owing to the lower-than-anticipated impact of COVID-19 on sales volumes and higher-than-anticipated margins. Margins were largely driven by three products, viz. pharma grade-Acetonitrile, DMA-HCL and Isopropyl amine.


Outlook


Our BUY recommendation on AACL with a TP of INR 3,355 is premised on (1) robust demand from pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers that form ~70% of AACL’s revenue mix, (2) rising domestic market share in Methyl Amines, (3) impending capacity expansion for (high-margin) Acetonitrile, and (4) production linked incentive scheme that provides the right tailwinds for long-term volume growth.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:06 am

tags #Alkyl Amines #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

