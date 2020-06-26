Buy Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 2500: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines

EBITDA/APAT were 53/86% above expectations, largely owing to (1) 4% lower raw material cost (2) Higher EBITDA margins than anticipated (28.8% vs. est. 20.3%), particularly led by Acetonitrile.

Outlook

Our BUY recommendation on AACL with a TP of INR 2,500 is premised on (1) Robust demand from pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry that form 70% of revenue mix, (2) Rising market share in Methyl Amines, and (3) Impending capacity expansion for multiple products, including the high-margin Acetonitrile.



