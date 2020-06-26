Buy Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 2500: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Alkyl Amines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Alkyl Amines
EBITDA/APAT were 53/86% above expectations, largely owing to (1) 4% lower raw material cost (2) Higher EBITDA margins than anticipated (28.8% vs. est. 20.3%), particularly led by Acetonitrile.
Outlook
Our BUY recommendation on AACL with a TP of INR 2,500 is premised on (1) Robust demand from pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry that form 70% of revenue mix, (2) Rising market share in Methyl Amines, and (3) Impending capacity expansion for multiple products, including the high-margin Acetonitrile.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
