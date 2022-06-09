English
    Buy Ador Welding; target of Rs 890: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ador Welding has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated June 08, 2022.

    June 09, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ador Welding


    Ador Welding (AWL) is a leading player in the welding consumables (~19% market share), welding equipment, automation and projects business. Welding consumables contributed ~81% of revenue in FY22. AWL is expected to continue strong RoCE, positive free cash flow trajectory in consumables in comings years despite a challenging environment • Aims to reduce legacy costs in projects business to improve return ratios.



    Outlook


    Considering strong growth outlook, margin revival, we maintain BUY rating. We value AWL at Rs 890 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    first published: Jun 9, 2022 03:55 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.