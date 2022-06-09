Buy Ador Welding; target of Rs 890: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Ador Welding

Ador Welding (AWL) is a leading player in the welding consumables (~19% market share), welding equipment, automation and projects business. Welding consumables contributed ~81% of revenue in FY22. AWL is expected to continue strong RoCE, positive free cash flow trajectory in consumables in comings years despite a challenging environment • Aims to reduce legacy costs in projects business to improve return ratios.



Outlook

Considering strong growth outlook, margin revival, we maintain BUY rating. We value AWL at Rs 890 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



