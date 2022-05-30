English
    Buy Action Construction Equipments; target of Rs 240: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Action Construction Equipments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Action Construction Equipments


    ACE reported sales growth of 12% yoy in Q4FY22, led by growth of 17%/13% in construction equipment (CE)/cranes segments. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4. Despite a lower gross margin, EBITDAM improved to 9.4% from 9% in Q3FY22 on account of operational efficiency. For FY22, ACE reported 33%/28% YoY growth in sales/EBITDA, outperforming the construction equipment industry. It is evaluating backward integration or acquisition of smaller companies. ACE expects to grow its revenue by 15% given the present demand scenario. Lower steel prices could in the future help to improve the gross margin.



    Outlook


    We cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by ~2.5%/5.6% and introduce FY25E EPS of Rs14.4. We build in sales/EBITDA/ PAT CAGRs of 13%/15%/17% during FY22E-FY25E. We roll forward our valuation to Jun’23 and lower the TP to Rs240 from Rs270. Maintain Buy.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Action Construction Equipments #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:55 pm
