Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1966: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1966 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on ACC


ACC posted 0.3%/ 20.6%/ 21.0% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs35.4 bn/ Rs6.7 bn/ Rs3.6 bn in Q3CY20 led by 0.8% YoY volume growth coupled with 3.8% YoY realization growth (-2.7% QoQ).  We expect 5.1%/ 10.5%/ 12.8% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over CY19-22E led by -11.6%/ 12.6%/ 12.2% volume growth and 3.2%/ 1.5%/ 1.0% cement realization growth in CY20E/ CY21E/ CY22E.  We increase our revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT estimates by 3.8%/ 8.6%/ 7.4% for CY20E. We broadly maintain CY21E estimates and introduce CY22E. Considering ACC’s healthy cash flow & RoE, net cash position, and 5.9mtpa (17.7% increase) capacity expansion, current valuation of 10.3x/ 8.7x/ 7.3x CY20E/ CY21E/ CY22E EV/EBITDA provides comfort which is 23%/ 35%/ 38% discount to 1yr Fwd EV/EBITDA of 3/ 5/ 10 years.


Outlook


We rollover to Sept’22E vs. Dec’21E. Thus, we maintain BUY with an upward revised TP of Rs1,966 (10x Sept’22E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

