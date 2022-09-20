English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bombay Dyeing spikes as fundraising via rights issue coming up for board discussion this week

    The stock, which rose 7.41 percent to Rs 108 on BSE, is down nearly three percent this year

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: Bombay Dyeing board to consider fund raise via rights issue on September 22. The company said the board of directors on September 22 will consider a proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares on rights basis.

    Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: Bombay Dyeing board to consider fund raise via rights issue on September 22. The company said the board of directors on September 22 will consider a proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares on rights basis.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Bombay Dyeing spiked on September 20 after the company said its board will meet later this week to discuss raising funds by way of a rights issue.

    “A meeting of the board will be held on Thursday, September 22, to consider, among other things, proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to eligible shareholders,” the company said in a filing.

    The issue will be subject to regulatory/statutory approvals and other incidental/related matters.

    Follow our live blog for more market updates

    The stock, which rose 7.41 percent to Rs 108 on BSE, is down nearly three percent this year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bombay Dyeing #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.