Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty around 17,850; ICICI Bank, RIL, Bajaj twins positive contributors

September 20, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Since globally markets are focused on Fedspeak on the 21st, major breaks from the present levels are unlikely for 2 days. A big correction after the Fed decision is possible only if the rate hike is by 100bp.

The Indian market continues to show resilience despite global challenges. Major indices like Nifty Bank, autos, FMCG and cement are at record levels with only Nifty IT dragging the benchmark indexes.

The real winners in this volatile market are investors who remained invested without much trading. This strategy may be continued in the near-term. There is value emerging in IT for long-term investors.