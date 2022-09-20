English
    September 20, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty around 17,850; ICICI Bank, RIL, Bajaj twins positive contributors

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,911.05769.82 +1.30%
      Nifty 5017,855.15232.90 +1.32%
      Nifty Bank41,540.15635.75 +1.55%
      Nifty 50 17,855.15 232.90 (1.32%)
      Tue, Sep 20, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors440.5515.10 +3.55%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Grasim1,734.60-14.75 -0.84%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13339.60265.60 +2.03%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3243.6527.70 +0.86%


    • September 20, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      BSE Realty index rose 2 percent supported by the Oberoi Realty, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate

    • September 20, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading near the day's high.

      The Sensex was up 707.55 points or 1.20% at 59848.78, and the Nifty was up 220.40 points or 1.25% at 17842.70. About 2289 shares have advanced, 666 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

      SAT Industries to consider, decide to sell company’s investment on September 23

      The meeting of Board of Directors of SAT Industries is scheduled to be held on September 23, 2022, through Video Conferencing, Other Audio Visual Means to consider and decide to sell of company’s investment.

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Natco Pharma gets High Court order to launch Chlorantraniliprole

      Natco Pharma received order from Hon’ble High Court of Delhi stating that NATCO is allowed to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process.

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      BSE Auto index added 1 percent led by the Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Cummins India

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Shilpa Medicare’s Tranexamic Acid Spray gets CDSCO approval

      Shilpa would like to announce its successful innovation of first in world topical hemostatic spray of Tranexamic Acid has received CDSCO approval.

      The product is approved for the usage of reducing or preventing hemorrhage and to reduce the need of replacement therapy during accidental and domestic injury.

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      Adani Enterprises raises Rs 100 crore via NCDs

      Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The said MLD will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Moody's withdraws Kalyan Jewellers' B2 rating

      Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers India Limited's (KJIL) B2 long-term corporate family rating. The rating outlook prior to withdrawal was stable.

    • September 20, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Since globally markets are focused on Fedspeak on the 21st, major breaks from the present levels are unlikely for 2 days. A big correction after the Fed decision is possible only if the rate hike is by 100bp. 

      The Indian market continues to show resilience despite global challenges. Major indices like Nifty Bank, autos, FMCG and cement are at record levels with only Nifty IT dragging the benchmark indexes.

      The real winners in this volatile market are investors who remained invested without much trading. This strategy may be continued in the near-term. There is value emerging in IT for long-term investors.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.