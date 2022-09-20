Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty around 17,850; ICICI Bank, RIL, Bajaj twins positive contributors

BSE Realty index rose 2 percent supported by the Oberoi Realty, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate
SAT Industries to consider, decide to sell company’s investment on September 23
Natco Pharma gets High Court order to launch Chlorantraniliprole
BSE Auto index up 1 percent led by the Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Cummins India
Shilpa Medicare’s Tranexamic Acid Spray gets CDSCO approval
Nifty Bank index up 1 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank
Adani Enterprises raises Rs 100 crore via NCDs
Moody's withdraws Kalyan Jewellers' B2 rating
Indices opens on positive note with Nifty above 17,700
Support for NIfty will be at 17429: Prashanth Tapse
Rupee opens 9 paise higher at 79.68 per dollar
Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as country head & MD for Japan
Australia's central bank says hikes could slow at some point
Sebi puts Fairfax Group-backed Go Digit's IPO in 'abeyance'
Japan's inflation hits near 8-year high, stays above BOJ's target
China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged amid global rates squeeze
Dollar firm as markets brace for another big Fed rate hike
JUST IN | Inox Green Energy gets SEBI nod for IPO
10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
CBI files charge sheet against Yes Bank co-foundr Rana Kapoor
Asian Markets are trading higher with Hang Seng up 1 percent and Taiwan Weighted, Kospi up 0.5 percent each
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Crompton Greaves approves sale of 6% stake in subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances via OFS
Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading near the day's high.
The Sensex was up 707.55 points or 1.20% at 59848.78, and the Nifty was up 220.40 points or 1.25% at 17842.70. About 2289 shares have advanced, 666 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.
The meeting of Board of Directors of SAT Industries is scheduled to be held on September 23, 2022, through Video Conferencing, Other Audio Visual Means to consider and decide to sell of company’s investment.
Natco Pharma received order from Hon’ble High Court of Delhi stating that NATCO is allowed to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process.
Shilpa would like to announce its successful innovation of first in world topical hemostatic spray of Tranexamic Acid has received CDSCO approval.
The product is approved for the usage of reducing or preventing hemorrhage and to reduce the need of replacement therapy during accidental and domestic injury.
Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The said MLD will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.
Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers India Limited's (KJIL) B2 long-term corporate family rating. The rating outlook prior to withdrawal was stable.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Since globally markets are focused on Fedspeak on the 21st, major breaks from the present levels are unlikely for 2 days. A big correction after the Fed decision is possible only if the rate hike is by 100bp.
The Indian market continues to show resilience despite global challenges. Major indices like Nifty Bank, autos, FMCG and cement are at record levels with only Nifty IT dragging the benchmark indexes.
The real winners in this volatile market are investors who remained invested without much trading. This strategy may be continued in the near-term. There is value emerging in IT for long-term investors.