you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon share price up 2% on receiving EIR from USFDA

The inspection was conducted between January 20 and January 24, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Biocon share price added 2 percent intraday on May 8 after the company received EIR from the USFDA.

The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pre-approval and GMP inspection of its Small Molecules API Manufacturing facility at Biocon Park SEZ, Bommansandra, Bengaluru.



At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency had issued a Form 483, with five observations, which are being addressed by the company.

The EIR has been closed with a VAI classification for the observations.

We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance, said company spokesperson.

At 09:51 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 353.25, up Rs 3.60, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

