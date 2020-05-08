Biocon share price up 2% on receiving EIR from USFDA

Biocon share price added 2 percent intraday on May 8 after the company received EIR from the USFDA.

The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pre-approval and GMP inspection of its Small Molecules API Manufacturing facility at Biocon Park SEZ, Bommansandra, Bengaluru.

The inspection was conducted between January 20 and January 24, 2020.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency had issued a Form 483, with five observations, which are being addressed by the company.

The EIR has been closed with a VAI classification for the observations.

We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance, said company spokesperson.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

At 09:51 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 353.25, up Rs 3.60, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.