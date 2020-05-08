Biocon share price up 2% on receiving EIR from USFDA

The inspection was conducted between January 20 and January 24, 2020.
Biocon share price added 2 percent intraday on May 8 after the company received EIR from the USFDA.
The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pre-approval and GMP inspection of its Small Molecules API Manufacturing facility at Biocon Park SEZ, Bommansandra, Bengaluru.
The inspection was conducted between January 20 and January 24, 2020.
At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency had issued a Form 483, with five observations, which are being addressed by the company.
The EIR has been closed with a VAI classification for the observations.
We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance, said company spokesperson.At 09:51 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 353.25, up Rs 3.60, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.
