Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart): Strong results, robust long-term prospects

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 4,731; Market Cap: Rs 306,452 crore) has posted strong results in the December 2021 quarter (revenues and net profit grew 22 percent and 24 percent, YoY, respectively) as business activities normalised. D-Mart is among the few stocks that will be less impacted by restrictions/lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 infections, as demonstrated earlier. The company stated it would use high inflationary environment as an opportunity to sharpen its assortment and make buying more efficient, which...