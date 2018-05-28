App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As market begins week on a strong note, over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows

Some of the prominent names include Gammon India, Manpasand Beverages, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shalby, Vakrangee and Vardhaman Industries, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity benchmarks continued their positive momentum from Friday, with the Nifty clocking 10,700 during the day’s trade, while the Sensex managed to trade around 35,000 mark.

The sharp surge was witnessed on the back of lower global crude prices and a surge banking, FMCG, infrastructure, pharmaceutical and oil retailer stocks. Midcaps too traded in the positive and managed to outperform the benchmarks.

However, there were over 100 stocks in the market that managed to disappoint investors and achieved fresh 52-week lows.

Some of the prominent names include Gammon India, Manpasand Beverages, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shalby, Vakrangee and Vardhaman Industries, among others.

52-week

In fact, there were almost 50 stocks that hit fresh all time lows as well. These include names such as Concord Drugs, Gammon India, Pincon Life, Shalby, and Shriram EPC, among others.

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.