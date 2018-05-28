As market begins week on a strong note, over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows

Equity benchmarks continued their positive momentum from Friday, with the Nifty clocking 10,700 during the day’s trade, while the Sensex managed to trade around 35,000 mark.

The sharp surge was witnessed on the back of lower global crude prices and a surge banking, FMCG, infrastructure, pharmaceutical and oil retailer stocks. Midcaps too traded in the positive and managed to outperform the benchmarks.

However, there were over 100 stocks in the market that managed to disappoint investors and achieved fresh 52-week lows.

Some of the prominent names include Gammon India, Manpasand Beverages, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shalby, Vakrangee and Vardhaman Industries, among others.

In fact, there were almost 50 stocks that hit fresh all time lows as well. These include names such as Concord Drugs, Gammon India, Pincon Life, Shalby, and Shriram EPC, among others.