    Aptus Value: Is it a good time to add this high-growth niche player?

    Improved performance in terms of earnings growth and asset quality

    Khushboo Rai
    July 04, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    Aptus Value: Is it a good time to add this high-growth niche player?

    Aptus Value Housing Finance’s business growth has been impressive.

    Highlights Disbursement momentum to pick up in the coming quarters Margins to hold up Substantial improvement in collection and reduction in overdues Industry’s best return ratios Valuation reasonable considering the promising outlook Management transition needs to be monitored Aptus Value Housing Finance’s (Aptus; CMP: Rs 248; M Cap: Rs 12,380 crore) business growth has been impressive. Aptus has been strategically expanding branch network, predominantly in the south (43 percent of AUM in Tamil Nadu). The company targets first-time home buyers, which offer a higher yield but are...

