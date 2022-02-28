English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The Cotton Association of India has reduced its production estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season to 34.3 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 34.8 mln bales projected a month ago, it said in a release.

    February 28, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Cotton Association of India has reduced its production estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season to 34.3 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 34.8 mln bales projected a month ago, it said in a release. The government also estimated that it is likely to procure 4.92 mln tn of the rabi rice crop from the seven procuring states in the 2021-22 kharif marketing season, according to an official release. After a delay of almost a fortnight, rabi crop of chana has started arriving at Indore in Madhya Pradesh over the past few days, traders told Informist. Indore is one of the biggest spot markets for chana. India's CPI inflation is likely to increase by 52-65 basis points if the average price of India's crude oil basket rises to $100 per barrel, State Bank of India said in a report. The price of India's crude oil basket rose $5.24 to $100.71 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since September 2014, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 09:13 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.