Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Traders have signed a deal to export around 100,000 tn wheat to Myanmar at $200-$210 per tn, free on board, market sources said. These shipments are expected to occur from Kandla port in a few days. Northeast monsoon has withdrawn from the south peninsula--Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and adjoining parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh--yesterday, the India Meteorological Department said in an update. Tractor maker Escorts Ltd today said it received a certification from the Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Budni, for its electric tractor and the company will now look at launching the vehicle in the domestic market. The government has procured 56.9 mln tn of paddy so far in the 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up 23.8% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown kharif crop in the country. The outbreak of avian influenza in poultry birds has been confirmed in five states. In 10 states, the flu has been confirmed for crows and migratory and wild birds, the government said in a release. Ramesh Chand, member of the government's think tank NITI Aayog, said growth and production in agriculture is not bringing about the desired increase in the income of farmers.

