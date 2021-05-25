Accumulate SRF; target of Rs 7179: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on SRF

SRF reported a healthy set of 4QFY21 financials, Sales/EBITDA/PAT grew by 40.4/63.3/96.5% YoY to Rs 26/6.3/3.8bn respectively. Strong operative leverage helped EBITDA margin increase of 340 bps YoY to 24.3%, gross margins however seem to have declined by 60 bps YoY to 50.0%. PAT growth of 96.5% was fuelled by strong operating performance and lower interest costs of Rs 262mn, down by 44% YoY.

Outlook

We value SRF Ltd on SOTP basis, using EV/EBITDA based methodology and arrive at a target price of Rs 7,179/share.

