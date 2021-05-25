MARKET NEWS

Accumulate SRF; target of Rs 7179: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 7179 in its research report dated May 06, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on SRF


SRF reported a healthy set of 4QFY21 financials, Sales/EBITDA/PAT grew by 40.4/63.3/96.5% YoY to Rs 26/6.3/3.8bn respectively. Strong operative leverage helped EBITDA margin increase of 340 bps YoY to 24.3%, gross margins however seem to have declined by 60 bps YoY to 50.0%. PAT growth of 96.5% was fuelled by strong operating performance and lower interest costs of Rs 262mn, down by 44% YoY.


Outlook


We value SRF Ltd on SOTP basis, using EV/EBITDA based methodology and arrive at a target price of Rs 7,179/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #SRF
first published: May 25, 2021 02:24 pm

