Accumulate Sonata Software; target of Rs 1148: KR Choksey

accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software reported a consolidated revenue of INR 20,155 mn as against INR 17,788 mn, registering a growth of 13.30% on a YoY basis and on a sequential basis it grew by 5.33% from INR 19,135 mn. International IT services revenue stood at USD 77.3 mn as against USD 60.5 mn in Q1FY23. EBIT for Q1FY24 stood at INR 1,471 mn, registering a growth of 14.39% on a YoY basis from INR 1,286 mn and on a QoQ basis it grew by 10.85% from INR 1,327 mn. The operating margin stood at 7.30%, which expanded by 7 bps YoY and 36 bps QoQ. PAT for the quarter came at INR 1,201 mn, which showed an improvement of 11.51% from INR 1,077 mn and on a sequential basis it grew by 5.63% from INR 1,137 mn. PAT margin for the quarter stood at 5.96%, which showed a decline of 9 bps on a YoY basis and improved marginally by 2 bps on a sequential basis. EPS for Q1FY24 came at INR 8.65 as against INR 8.20 sequentially and INR 7.78 on a YoY basis.

Outlook

Sonata Software is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of ~23.3x/~18.3x on FY24E/FY25E earnings. We expect strong deal momentum across geographies, a higher focus on Enterprise clients, and a tailwind in Managed Cloud Services will aid growth over the medium to long term in the future and hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 20x to the FY25 estimated EPS of INR 57.4 to arrive at a revised target price of INR 1148 (Prev. target 1122) per share, an upside of ~9.31% over the CMP. Accordingly, we have changed our rating to “ACCUMULATE” from “BUY” to stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sonata Software - 01 -08 - 2023 - kr