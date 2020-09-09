172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-polycab-india-target-of-rs-950-dolat-capital-5813891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Polycab India; target of Rs 950: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Polycab India


Polycab is an established player in the wires and cables business with more than 5 decades of experience and is a market leader with more than 12% share. Polycab has been improving its mix over the last few years from a relatively commoditized cable and wire business to making inroads in the FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) segment, which currently contributes 9.4% to the revenue mix. Over the last 4 years, its cable business has grown at a ~9% CAGR while the FMEG business has grown at ~43% CAGR though from a low base, resulting in a profit CAGR of 37% over the same period. It has backward integrated to manufacturing copper rods, which helps it have control over quality and timing of manufacturing. It targets to grow the FMEG business majorly though inhouse manufacturing and expanding distribution.


Outlook


While the business environment in FY21 is impacted by the pandemic, we expect it to bounce back in FY22 with a YoY profit growth of 28%. We value the company at 18x FY22E, giving us a TP of Rs.950 and recommend buying it on dips. We also expect the stock to get rerated in line with its mix changing from being 35% B2C to 50% B2C over the medium term.


 For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Polycab India #Recommendations

