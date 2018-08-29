App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1175: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated August 29, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries


Mr. Bharat Puri (CEO, Pidilite) gave cautiously optimistic outlook on demand post 4 consecutive quarters of double digit volume growth. PIDI is well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity in adhesive and sealants given strong brand like Fevicol and extension of Fevicol to new applications in line with construction trends. Emerging businesses like Nina, Percept (waterproofing services), ICA (wood coatings), Dr. Fixit (waterproofing), Roff (tiling solutions) and CIPY JV's (floor coatings) will emerge as key growth drivers in coming years. Rising VAM, packaging and depreciating rupee is near term concern; however, ~3% price increase in select products will prevent any meaningful margin compression. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are likely to be major growth drivers in IBD. We estimate 14.6% sales and 16.3% PAT CAGR over FY18-20.


Outlook


We value the stock at 43xSept20 EPS and arrive at SOTP based target price of Rs1175. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Accumulate #Pidilite Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

