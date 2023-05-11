English
    Accumulate Mold-Tek Packaging; target of Rs 1131: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Mold-Tek Packaging with a target price of Rs 1131 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 11, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Mold-Tek Packaging

    Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd (MTEP) is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high quality airtight and pilfer proof containers/ pails in India for paints, lubricants, food and FMCG. Q4FY23 revenue grew by 3% YoY, while PAT grew by 33%, led by better product mix, softness RM cost and lower tax rate. EBITDA/kg was up by 4% YoY, due to lower cost & higher contribution from the F&F segment. Margins expanded by 140bps YoY to 19.3%. We anticipate volume growth of 20% CAGR over FY23-25E, with healthy volumes from paints and the F&F segment, steady growth in lubes, and traction in pharma packaging. MTEP’s long term outlook remains intact, given the addition of new products (Pharma packaging), strong client additions, a strong balance sheet & healthy RoE of 17% (avg. 5yrs).

    Outlook

    We value MTEP at a P/E of 30x, on FY25E and reiterate Accumulate rating with a target price of Rs.1,131.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 11, 2023 01:58 pm