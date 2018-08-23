Accumulate MIRC Electronics; target of Rs 32: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on MIRC Electronics

Revenue declined by 4% y-o-y on the back of weak performance of the room AC segment. Forex loss of Rs 37 mn erased 190 bps from the EBITDA margins.The room AC industry had planned for a growth of 20% in Q1FY19. As against this, the industry actually contracted by 13% y-o-y. As a result, there is excess inventory holding in channels by around 60 days. This is likely to put pressure on pricing and liquidation pressures may continue till the festive season.

Outlook

We remain positive on the consumer durables demand growth story in India. However, we would prefer to wait for the company to deliver better numbers on the earnings front. Hence, we move our rating a notch lower to "Accumulate" (BUY on declines) from "BUY" earlier.

