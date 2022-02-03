MARKET NEWS

    Accumulate Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 460: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Indoco Remedies with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 03, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies


    Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) reported another muted quarter in a regulated market performance; management expects to recover in coming quarters given strong order book and new launches. Domestic market continued to witnessed growth on low base in therapies like anti-infective, GI, VMN and Opthal. We remain structurally positive on INDR on account of 1) MR productivity enhancement and higher penetration in North and East markets 2) new launches in US and 3) higher tender business in EU market. This will continue to sustain current margin trajectory at ~21-22%. Our FY23E and FY24E broadly remains unchanged.



    Outlook


    We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with TP of Rs460 based on 20x Dec 2023E earnings.

    At 17:30 Indoco Remedies was quoting at Rs 391.65, down Rs 6.40, or 1.61 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 405.30 and an intraday low of Rs 390.65.

    It was trading with volumes of 18,075 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,670 shares, an increase of 108.47 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.64 percent or Rs 2.55 at Rs 398.05.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 516.60 and 52-week low Rs 273.90 on 31 August, 2021 and 24 March, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 24.05 percent below its 52-week high and 43.25 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,609.07 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #Indoco Remedies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 10:11 pm
