Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1170: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech Q3FY19 results were solid with strong beat on revenues and inline PAT. Led by Strong revenue beat in Q4, we now model HCL tech’s USD revenue growth assumptions to 9.8/10.2/10.3% for FY19/20/21E (vs 8.9/9.5/10.3%). Our USD/INR assumptions are at 70/72/72.5 for FY19/20/21E. We upgrade our EPS estimates by 0.8/1.9/5.5% to Rs75/84/95 for FY19/20/21E.


Outlook


HCL Tech currently trades at 11.7x FY20E EPS and 11x Sep20E EPS. We revise our TP by 6% to Rs1170/sh (13x Sep20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Accumulate #HCL Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

