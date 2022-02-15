English
    Accumulate Cummins India; target of Rs 1069: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 1069 in its research report February 13, 2022.

    February 15, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cummins India


    Cummins India (KKC) reported healthy set of quarterly performance, led by strong growth in both domestic (up 23% YoY) as well as exports market (up 18% YoY). We believe uncertainty in supply chain, semiconductor and electronic part shortage may impact the company’s performance in near term. However, continuous price hike in sync with commodity inflation and cost optimization measure will safeguard margin profile going forward. Sectors such as data center, healthcare, infrastructure, real estate, railways, metro, mining etc. to be key growth drivers. Though management remains confident on continued demand from various end industry, but has refrained itself from giving guidance for FY22 due to Covid-19 uncertainties (3rd wave).


    Outlook


    At CMP stock is trading at 27.5x/29.3x/27.2x FY22/23/24E. We roll over our estimates to FY24 with TP of Rs1,069 (earlier Rs1,051) valuing it at PE of 31x FY24E and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock.


    At 17:30 Cummins India was quoting at Rs 953.05, up Rs 14.30, or 1.52 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 965.70 and an intraday low of Rs 920.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 39,676 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 33,528 shares, an increase of 18.34 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.89 percent or Rs 8.30 at Rs 938.75.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,065.00 and 52-week low Rs 720.85 on 07 September, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 10.28 percent below its 52-week high and 32.55 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 26,418.55 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #Cummins India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 02:25 pm

