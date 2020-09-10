172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-container-corporation-of-india-target-of-rs-440-dolat-capital-2-5821731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 440: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Container Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated September 09, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India


The ARA talks about the strategies and opportunities foreseen in medium to long term, future capex and expansion of geographical reach to neighboring countries. It is also eyeing new segments like warehousing, ecommerce, 3PL/ 4PL, distribution logistics, coastal shipping. Commencement of DFC will bring cost advantage, improved turnaround time along with rise in volumes and utilization through more double stack trains.


Outlook


However, the last one year has been tough with SEIS income provisioning, shocker on land license fees, and a 20% volume de-growth in FY21 in the wake of COVID-19 situation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Accumulate #Container Corporation of India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

