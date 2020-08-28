172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-ceat-target-of-rs-951-prabhudas-lilladher-5633281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 951: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 951 in its research report dated July 30, 2020.

Broker Research

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT


CEAT’s consolidated performance was better led by higher than expected volumes in the replacement side while pricing remained stable. We expect operating performance to be healthy in near to med term led by better mix (higher replacement share), soft RM (declined 6% YoY in Q1) and cost control benefits. We believe CEAT to continue gain market share (gained ~1-2% in FY20) across categories especially in 2W, PV and farm segments. We largely maintain FY22/23 EPS and factor in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 7.5%/10.5%/8.5%. With reduced capex intensity (cumulative capex of Rs12bn in FY22/23 v/s Rs26bn in FY19/20) we expect CEAT to turn FCF positive from FY22/23.


Outlook


Consequently, we maintain Accumulate with price target of Rs951 (earlier Rs958), based on 16x Mar-22 consol EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2020 02:03 pm

