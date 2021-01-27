MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 2774: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2774 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

January 27, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Asian Paints


APL’s Q3FY21 revenues, EBITDA and APAT came ahead of our estimate as pent up and festive demand was higher compared to our expectation. The company witnessed 33% volume growth during the quarter. IB posted 22.4% growth as Asia and ME posted strong double digit growths; Ethiopia, Bahrain and Indonesia were laggard. Considering improvement in demand, we believe that the growth rate would remain high going ahead as well. Consequently, we have upward revised our EPS estimates for FY21E, FY22E and FY23E at Rs 31.8 (+10.8%), Rs 39.3 (+8.6%) and Rs 46.2 (+8.3%) respectively.



Outlook


Valuing the stock at 60x, we have arrived at a TP of Rs 2,774. Maintain Accumulate. Buy on dips.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Asian Paints #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:05 pm

