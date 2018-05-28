App
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Allcargo Logistics; target of Rs 159: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Allcargo Logistics with a target price of Rs 159 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Allcargo Logistics


AGLL Q4FY18 results were below expectation with EBITDA at Rs0.74bn (down 30%YoY). MTO volumes were strong (26% up YoY) however profitability was impacted by weak freight rates & higher share of FCL. PES segment continued to struggle as the overall capex in the economy remains low and also due to provision for doubtful debts (~Rs150m), dragging the overall earnings down. AGLL has approved logistic park in Jhajjar (Haryana) containing ICD, PFT & Warehousing facility near the proposed route of DFC at a capex of ~Rs5bn, expected to be completed over 2-3 years depending on the mode of implementation. Company alo continues to explore inorganic opportunity in contract logistics space.


Outlook


We like AGLL for consistent cash generation & strong management bandwidth, though the performance off late has been below expectations. We however expect the capex to bear fruits only from FY20E and we expect limited upside from current valuations. "Accumulate" with a TP of Rs160


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

